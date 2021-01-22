Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 988 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

