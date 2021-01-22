Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) Trading Up 35%

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) shares were up 35% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 319,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 218,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$20.22 million and a P/E ratio of -18.21.

About Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It principally explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's primary project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.