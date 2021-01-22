Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

BUD stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of -180.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.