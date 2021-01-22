Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

D stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.