Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 117,316,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,203,609. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $14.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.