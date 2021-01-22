Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 237.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,877. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Raymond James lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

