Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 565 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.42. 4,895,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,220. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

