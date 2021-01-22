Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.92. 2,106,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

