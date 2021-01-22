Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Trading Down 1.9%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BJCHF)

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

