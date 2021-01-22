Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.858-1.863 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.Belden also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85 – $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDC shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.85.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

