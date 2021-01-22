Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

