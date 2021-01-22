Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYLOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

