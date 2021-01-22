Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.23. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

