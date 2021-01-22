Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) Shares Gap Down to $39.00

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $36.50. Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 106,351 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £91.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.27.

About Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.