BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.32. BEST shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 59,499 shares traded.

BEST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $953.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 4.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BEST by 32.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

