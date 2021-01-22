Bezop Tops One Day Trading Volume of $511.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $223,840.81 and approximately $511.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bezop has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00569179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.87 or 0.03882645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016705 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop (BEZ) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.com. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

