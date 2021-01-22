BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $74.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 352,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

