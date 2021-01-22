Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $480.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,913. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

