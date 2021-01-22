Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $117.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $1,489,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,634 shares of company stock worth $36,981,858. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a PE ratio of -250.33.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

