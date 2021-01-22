Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Sells $6,880,000.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles R. Kummeth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00.

TECH stock opened at $355.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.33. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $361.47.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.