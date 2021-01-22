Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.80 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

