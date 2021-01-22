Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Lowered to $111.00 at HC Wainwright

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $121.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $286,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110,271 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

