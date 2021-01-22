Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches Market Cap of $209,249.07

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 60.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Birdchain has a total market cap of $209,249.07 and approximately $148,890.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00587528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.07 or 0.04135144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,173,082 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

