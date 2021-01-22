Bismuth Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,938.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $4,938.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00175322 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 26,762,191 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

