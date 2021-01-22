Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Achieves $106,993.72

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $106,993.72 and approximately $3,300.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

