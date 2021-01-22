BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $3,292.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

