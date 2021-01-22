BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $50.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.