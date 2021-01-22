BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $927,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.49. 72,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,799. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.65.

