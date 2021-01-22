BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $912,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,350,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,703,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

