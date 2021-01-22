BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $13.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.31. 494,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,742. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

