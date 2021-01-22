BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 782,496 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.76. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

