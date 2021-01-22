BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $252.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.78 and its 200-day moving average is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

