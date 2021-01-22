BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,456,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 930,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,593. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

