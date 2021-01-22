BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,961 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $126.14. 2,930,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,464. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

