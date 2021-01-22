BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce $91.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.86 million. BlackLine reported sales of $80.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $346.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $348.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.20 million, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $423.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.26. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 606,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

