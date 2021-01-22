BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Core Bond Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

