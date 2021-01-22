BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.19

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $14.61. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 17,273 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

