Block-Chain.com Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Million (BC)

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Block-Chain.com has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $2.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Chain.com coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Block-Chain.com has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Block-Chain.com alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00112963 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009000 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Block-Chain.com Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,261,797 coins. Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com. The official website for Block-Chain.com is block-chain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Block-Chain.com

Block-Chain.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Chain.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Chain.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Chain.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Chain.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Chain.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.