Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Cap Achieves $2.21 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $7,792.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00574695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.81 or 0.04233007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

