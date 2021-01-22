Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.64. 1,901,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,056,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,037.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

