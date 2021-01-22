Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $33,078.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,872.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,769 shares of company stock worth $24,050,047 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,316,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

