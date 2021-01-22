Bloomin’ Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,480 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,741% compared to the average volume of 515 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.