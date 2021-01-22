Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.03

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $234.03 and traded as high as $299.00. Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) shares last traded at $287.00, with a volume of 86,557 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.03. The company has a market capitalization of £235.03 million and a PE ratio of 19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

About Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

