Blossom Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 10.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.