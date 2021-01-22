Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 207,062 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

STOR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. 1,377,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,563. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

