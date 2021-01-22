Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.61. The stock had a trading volume of 189,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.46. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

