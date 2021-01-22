Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,181,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,732. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

