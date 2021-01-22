Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.09. 947,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,283. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.