Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,231 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 2.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,779,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 465.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 2,389,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,914. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.26 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

