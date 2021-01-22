Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.05. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 952,662 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.52 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

